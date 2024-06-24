U.S. S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES UP 0.15%, NASDAQ FUTURES UP 0.18%, DOW FUTURES UP 0.06%
Stock Market News in real time
The IBEX 35 opens with leaden feet in a week full of macroeconomic references.
China wants EU to scrap EV tariffs on EVs by July 4, Chinese state media reports
China says it reserves right to take measures against US planned investment curbs
Mission 2025 group urges governments to set more ambitious climate goals
Australia to make supermarket industry code mandatory, breaches may result in huge fines
