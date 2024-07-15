U.S. S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES UP 0.34%, NASDAQ FUTURES UP 0.46%, DOW FUTURES UP 0.35%
The IBEX 35 tries to hold on to 11,200 in the face of profit-taking and uncertainty in the US.
European stocks are seeing outsized moves as hedge funds drive trading
Burberry suspends dividend after forecasting first half operating loss
