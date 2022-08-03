U.S. SEC addresses Wall Street 'misconceptions' about conflicts of interest

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday published a staff
bulletin that seeks to clarify how broker dealers and investment
advisors must address conflicts of interest when providing
advice and recommendations to investors.
The guidance aims to spell out expectations amid industry
"misconceptions," an SEC official told reporters, adding that
while all financial firms and professionals have some conflict,
the "nature and expense" of those conflicts can vary.
The guidance specifically clarifies brokers' and advisors'
obligations around disclosing conflicts of interest under the
SEC's long-standing Investment Advisor Fiduciary Standard and
its Regulation Best Interest rule, passed in 2019.
"The steps firms take to address conflicts of interest need
to be tailored to their particular business model," an SEC
official said.
"They need to be designed to prevent those conflicts of
interests that are present at that particular firm from causing
the firm and its financial professionals to place their own
interests ahead of the retail investors' interests and thereby
to violate their best interests obligation."
Firms are also expected to identify areas in their
particular business where their own interests are in conflict
with their customers and to think carefully about how those
conflicts, if not adequately addressed, might negatively affect
retail investors. Firms must determine what steps they must take
to address those conflicts.
Wednesday's bulletin is designed to help firms with this
process, recognizing that there is no one-size-fits-all
approach.
Specifically, the guidance, which is the second in a series,
identifies some common sources of conflicts of interest for
broker dealers, investment advisors, dual registered firms and
their financial professional by outlining factors firms can
consider in determining whether a particular conflict needs to
be vacated, as well as possible approaches to conflict
mitigation when that is necessary.
The Republican-led SEC finalized the Regulation Best
Interest rule in 2019 in what was widely seen as a win for Wall
Street after its 10-year battle over regulation of the
investment advice industry. It fought off a more onerous
proposal by the Department of Labor.
Consumer groups criticized the Regulation Best Interest rule
for being too vague in its definition of "best interest" while
not addressing all conflicts, including the higher payments that
brokers receive for selling products that are more expensive to
trade.
Wednesday's measure under the current Democratic-led SEC
seeks to plug some of these gaps, analysts said.
(Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington; Editing by Alison
Williams and Paul Simao)