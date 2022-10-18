U.S. SEC aims to help shrink hedge fund fees for investors

William Birdthistle, director of the Division of Investment Management at the SEC, said the U.S. watchdog remained committed to increasing transparency and competition in the industry. He was speaking at a Managed Funds conference in London.

His remarks referred to a set of rules that the SEC initially proposed in February and then updated in August, which would change the way hedge funds interact with those that invest in them.

The SEC in February voted to propose heightened regulations meant to scrutinize how private fund advisers charge fees to investors and measure fund performance. In August it proposed a rule to improve the quality of disclosures it receives from large hedge funds about their investment strategies and leverage.

"There's a lot of investors who are investing directly or indirectly... that may not necessarily be as sophisticated as one might imagine," said Birdthistle, adding that the SEC was "concerned to make sure there is enough competition in the space and further transparency."

Birdthistle added that increased competition and transparency will lead to lower fees and better liquidity arrangements, saying "with fees going down that will mean more money going to end investors."

When asked whether the regulator was concerned about added costs the industry would bear, Birdthistle said the aim was to decrease fees and increase competition in the hedge fund space.

Birdthistle did not say when the proposed Private Fund or heightened disclosure rules would be passed but that the aim of the regulation was to "increase information" and "fairness," in the hedge fund industry.

