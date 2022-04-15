U.S. SEC announces asset freeze against those allegedly behind nearly $450 mln Ponzi scheme

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday announced charges and an
asset freeze against several Las Vegas-area individuals and
companies allegedly behind a nearly $450 million Ponzi scheme.
In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas,
the SEC said attorney Matthew Beasley, as well as Jeffrey Judd
and Christopher Humphries, falsely told hundreds of investors
that they would earn 12.5% quarterly returns by making
purportedly risk-free investments in J&J Consulting Services.
"Beasley and Judd created the company to supposedly advance
funds to tort plaintiffs who had reached settlements with
insurance companies. But, according to the complaint, none of
the $449 million raised from investors over a five-year period
was used for this purpose," the SEC said.
