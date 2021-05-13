Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. SEC chair planing new workforce data disclosures for public companies

05/13/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker arrives at his office in the Canary Wharf business district in London

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to propose a rule requiring that public companies disclose a range of workforce data as the agency steps up environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures, its new chair, Gary Gensler, said on Thursday.

Gary Gensler told an audience of agency and academic researchers that "investors increasingly want to understand information about...one of the most critical components of companies, their workforce."

He said staff would propose a new rule on disclosing the workforce or "human capital" metrics. Those disclosures could include data on issues such as workforce diversity, part-time versus full-time workers, and employee turnover, according to advocacy groups that have been pushing for the new rules.

"This is one of my top priorities and will be an early focus during my tenure at the SEC," Gensler told the gathering.

The SEC is ramping up its ESG agenda to execute on Democrats' priorities to address issues such as climate change and social injustice. Gensler has previously said the agency was also planning a new climate change disclosure rule.

Earlier this year, former acting SEC chair Allison Lee launched https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-climate-sec/u-s-regulator-launches-review-of-companies-climate-risk-disclosures-idUSKBN2AO2LZ a review of public companies' climate risk disclosures to help SEC staff modernize the agency's decade-old climate guidance.

Advocacy groups had been pushing the SEC to provide more useful ESG disclosures after former Republican President Donald Trump's regulators eroded investors' access to material disclosures and their ability to push for ESG measures.

Gregg Gelzinis, a senior analyst at Washington-based Center for American Progress, said that while climate risk should be a priority, the SEC shouldn't forget about social issues and governance.

"Investors need reliable, consistent, and comparable information on a range of other issues, including political spending, human rights, human capital management, diversity and inclusion, international taxes, gender and executive pay ratios, and more."

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Katanga Johnson


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pChilean government extends hardship payments once more
RE
05:49pBiden says East Coast fuel shortages to end in days as pipeline reopens
RE
05:43pU.S. SEC chair planing new workforce data disclosures for public companies
RE
05:42pEASTERN CARIBBEAN CENTRAL BANK  : ECCB Advises on Importance of Having Pension Plan
PU
05:39pU.S. TRADE CHIEF : new legal tools needed to combat future China threats
RE
05:31pState Street agrees to pay $115 million criminal fine for customer overcharges -Justice Dept
RE
05:27pBitcoin drops after report Binance under U.S. probe, Tesla fallout
RE
05:17pDisney streaming growth disappoints, earnings beat forecasts
RE
05:17pUtilities Up As Inflation Scare Subsides -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:16pCommunications Services Up On Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin drops after report Binance under U.S. probe, Tesla fallout
2Tesla's Musk halts use of bitcoin for car purchases
3TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Alibaba, BioNTech, Home Depot, Lowe's, Roblox...
4TESLA, INC. : ANALYSIS: Elon Musk wants a greener bitcoin. Has he got a plan or a pipedream?
5PINDUODUO INC. : PINDUODUO : Anti-monopoly fine pushes Alibaba to first operating loss as public company

HOT NEWS