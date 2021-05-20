U.S. SEC chair says more investor protection needed on crypto exchanges

May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Chair Gary Gensler said on Thursday he would like to see more
regulation around cryptocurrency exchanges, including those that
solely trade bitcoin and do not currently have to register with
his agency.
"This is a quite volatile, one might say highly volatile,
asset class, and the investing public would benefit from more
investor protection on the crypto exchanges," he said at the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's annual conference.
His comments came one day after a brutal sell-off in bitcoin
on concerns over tighter regulation in China and
unease over the extent of leveraged positions among investors.
Gensler said he has asked Congress to consider the issue.
Crypto tokens that are issued in the same way as classic
investment tokens do fall under the SEC's jurisdiction, and the
regulator has taken around six dozen enforcement actions against
those which are not registered with the agency, Gensler added.
"And there are hundreds of tokens out there, so we'll
continue through examination and enforcement doing what we can
in that space," he said.
The SEC also needs to refresh its rules around crypto
currency marketing and how it is being used in the 2020s,
including through game-like features on mobile applications
offered by retail brokerages, robo-advisors and wealth
management firms, Gensler said.
"We all know that there's greater access and some real
enhancement that can come from these mobile applications, but at
the same time, we have to freshen up and ensure that our rule
sets address it properly around the communications with the
public," he said.
