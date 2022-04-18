U.S. SEC charges 16 defendants in international 'pump and dump' plots
04/18/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange commission (SEC) says it has charged 16 defendants with participating in multiyear penny stock schemes that generated more than $194 million in illicit proceeds.
The defendants in the international "pump-and-dump" plots are located in the Bahamas, the British Virgin Islands, Bulgaria, Canada, the Cayman Islands, Monaco, Spain, Turkey and the United Kingdom, the SEC said.