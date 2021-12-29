Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. SEC charges Medallion taxicab lender with fraud, shares tumble

12/29/2021 | 10:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Medallion Financial Corp and its president with fraud for trying to inflate the stock price of the lender to taxicab medallion buyers, amid competition from Uber and Lyft.

Medallion shares plummeted $3.83, or 45.3%, to $4.62 in morning trading, after earlier falling to $3.50.

In a complaint filed on Wednesday in Manhattan federal court, the SEC said Medallion and President Andrew Murstein paid a California media strategist to anonymously promote Medallion on websites including Huffington Post, Seeking Alpha, TheStreet.com and Crain's New York Business.

Murstein, 57, a Medallion founder whose family is the New York-based company's largest shareholder, allegedly kept touters on Medallion's payroll for nearly two years and paid hush money to keep one quiet.

According to the complaint, Murstein also fraudulently inflated the value of Medallion's banking unit to offset loan losses, and against his auditor's advice fired a valuation firm that refused to vet the scheme.

The alleged schemes occurred from 2014 to 2017, as the growing popularity of ridesharing companies such as Uber and Lyft led to sinking prices for medallions, which are licenses to operate taxis and collect fares.

Medallion paid Murstein $11.4 million over that period, SEC filings show.

"Murstein allegedly paid for more than 50 articles and hundreds of positive comments, which were really paid advertisements," Richard Best, director of the SEC's New York office, said in a statement. "Companies also cannot shop for higher valuations when there is no evidence to support them."

In a statement, Medallion said it intended to defend against the SEC's "unfounded" charges, and was confident the record would show that the company and Murstein complied with the law.

The SEC also charged the media strategist Ichabod's Cranium Inc and its owner Lawrence Meyers with fraud. Their lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to the SEC, the value of New York City medallions fell to $150,000 in 2017 from $1.3 million in 2013. Some medallion lenders went bankrupt as owners defaulted on their loans.

(Reporting by Jonahtan Stempel in New York and Susan Heavey in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Louise Heavens and Chizu Nomiyama)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LYFT, INC. -2.25% 42.51 Delayed Quote.-11.42%
MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. -32.31% 5.67 Delayed Quote.73.67%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:44aOil prices extend gains, brent, wti rise by over $1/bbl to session highs
RE
10:43aU.S. crude, fuel stocks fell last week -EIA
RE
10:43aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow eyes record highs in thin holiday trade; retailers jump
RE
10:41aGhislaine Maxwell jury asks to review testimony of 'false memory' expert
RE
10:39aU.S. SEC charges Medallion taxicab lender with fraud, shares tumble
RE
10:37aU.S. goods trade deficit hits a record in November
RE
10:37aBMW to create up to 6,000 new jobs next year - CEO
RE
10:26aDow eyes record highs in thin holiday trade; retailers jump
RE
10:26aTears for Tutu, giant of struggle and neighbour who brought round groceries
RE
10:21aCuba to fast-track boosters as Omicron looms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Blistering stock rally pauses for breath
3S&P 500 ends lower after four-day rally to record high
4European shares hover near record peak as banks, retail stocks gain
5Tesla's Musk exercises all of his stock options expiring next year

HOT NEWS