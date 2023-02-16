U.S. SEC charges Terra founder Do Kwon with fraud

Feb 16 (Reuters) -
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged
crypto developer Do Kwon and his company Terraform Labs with
defrauding investors in what the regulator deemed a
multibillion-dollar scheme, according to a filing in federal
court in the Southern District of New York.
Kwon founded blockchain platform Terraform Labs and was
the primary developer of two cryptocurrencies whose demise
roiled crypto markets around the world last year. He raised
billions of dollars from investors beginning in April 2018 by
selling a series of inter-connected digital assets, many of
which were unregistered securities, the SEC alleged.
TerraUSD, an algorithmic stablecoin supposed to maintain
a 1:1 peg to the U.S. dollar, derived its value through another
paired token called Luna.
Both tokens lost nearly all their value when TerraUSD,
also known as UST, slipped below its 1:1 dollar peg in May 2022.
Prior to its collapse on May 9, TerraUSD had a market cap of
more than $18.5 billion and was the tenth-largest
cryptocurrency.
(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese
and David Gregorio)