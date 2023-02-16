Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. SEC charges Terra founder Do Kwon with fraud

02/16/2023 | 05:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 16 (Reuters) -

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged crypto developer Do Kwon and his company Terraform Labs with defrauding investors in what the regulator deemed a multibillion-dollar scheme, according to a filing in federal court in the Southern District of New York.

Kwon founded blockchain platform Terraform Labs and was the primary developer of two cryptocurrencies whose demise roiled crypto markets around the world last year. He raised billions of dollars from investors beginning in April 2018 by selling a series of inter-connected digital assets, many of which were unregistered securities, the SEC alleged.

TerraUSD, an algorithmic stablecoin supposed to maintain a 1:1 peg to the U.S. dollar, derived its value through another paired token called Luna.

Both tokens lost nearly all their value when TerraUSD, also known as UST, slipped below its 1:1 dollar peg in May 2022. Prior to its collapse on May 9, TerraUSD had a market cap of more than $18.5 billion and was the tenth-largest cryptocurrency. (Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.43% 0.68766 Delayed Quote.2.55%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.40% 1.19889 Delayed Quote.0.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.44% 0.7429 Delayed Quote.1.55%
CELSIUS NETWORK (CEL/USD) 0.53% 0.5337 End-of-day quote.12.33%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.17% 1.0673 Delayed Quote.0.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.04% 0.012093 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.02% 5815.59 Real-time Quote.4.30%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.42% 0.62541 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
Latest news "Economy"
05:46pAlberta offers to work with Canadian govt on carbon capture incentives
RE
05:40p24 Republican-led states sue Biden administration over water regulations
RE
05:38pWireless laser communications startup Transcelestial raises $10 million
RE
05:37pSterling Lost 0.37% to $1.1988 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 0.15% to $1.0672 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.15% to 96.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pAustralia's central bank governor says further rate increases needed to bring inflation down
RE
05:30pEthereum Gained 1.00% to $1682.03 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Gained 1.44% to $24520.47 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pDutch war archive to name suspected Nazi collaborators online
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles
2Stocks shrug off rates risk as U.S. consumers spend
3Analysis-Germany's oldest companies face fresh break-up calls
4Stocks end higher after strong retail sales data
5Analyst recommendations: Nvidia, Eli Lilly, Activision Blizzard, Idexx ..

HOT NEWS