Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. SEC charges ex-Brazilian executive over planted Berkshire Hathaway story

04/18/2022 | 12:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People exit the headquarters of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday charged a former senior executive at IRB Brasil Resseguros SA with planting a false story that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc had made a significant investment in the Brazilian reinsurer.

Fernando Passos, who had been IRB's executive vice president of finance and investor relations, allegedly planted the story in February and March 2020 to prop up IRB's stock price, which had fallen significantly after a short seller questioned the company's financial results.

Passos, of Sao Paulo, was accused of fabricating false documents concerning Berkshire's nonexistent investment and caused IRB to make false and misleading statements directly to investors and at least one analyst.

The SEC said IRB shares rose 6% after the false Berkshire news became public on Feb. 26, 2020, but sank more than 40% over two days after Berkshire said on March 3, 2020 it never was and had no intention of becoming a shareholder.

Passos could not immediately be reached for comment. Berkshire and IRB did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The SEC filed its civil complaint in federal court in Manhattan.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New Yorke; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pYellen to convene high-level panel on food security crisis on Tuesday
RE
01:14pRussia says destroyed foreign-made weapons stored near Ukraine's Lviv - TASS
RE
01:09pChina's Ant Group to take up majority ownership of payments platform 2C2P
RE
01:08pUkraine official says Russia has started new offensive in east
RE
01:06pU.S. SEC charges 16 defendants in international 'pump and dump' plots
RE
01:03pBrent crude futures rise $3 to session high of $114.76/bbl…
RE
01:00pNo humanitarian ceasefires in Ukraine on horizon, possibly in coming weeks - U.N. aid chief
RE
12:57pPolice say 269 bodies recovered in Ukraine's war-torn Irpin
RE
12:56pU.S. homebuilder sentiment drops to seven-month low amid surging mortgage rates
RE
12:45pWall St slips as bond yields surge, BofA gains on strong earnings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St slips as bond yields surge, BofA gains on strong earnings
2Infosys shares fall 9% as profit miss stokes growth normalisation fears
3Bank of America executives bullish after profit beat
4Russia flags further rate cut, more budget spending
5Rouble firms past 79 vs dollar, stocks down

HOT NEWS