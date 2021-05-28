U.S. SEC charges five individuals involved in crypto lending program

WASHINGTON, May 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday said it has charged five individuals for promoting a global unregistered digital asset securities offering that raised over $2 billion from retail investors.

The agency alleged that from January 2017 to January 2018 BitConnect used a network of promoters to sell the securities without registering them, as required by the federal securities laws. The promoters advertised to prospective investors through YouTube videos. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Leslie Adler)