U.S. SEC charges five individuals involved in crypto lending program

WASHINGTON, May 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Friday said it has charged five
individuals for promoting a global unregistered digital asset
securities offering that raised over $2 billion from retail
investors.
The agency alleged that from January 2017 to January 2018
BitConnect used a network of promoters to sell the securities
without registering them, as required by the federal securities
laws. The promoters advertised to prospective investors through
YouTube videos.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Leslie Adler)