Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. SEC chief Gensler says he is working to firm up mandatory climate risk proposal

02/11/2022 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday said he is working "closely" with commissioners to firm up details of the agency's mandatory climate risk proposal.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler's remarks on Twitter come in seemingly direct response to growing pressure https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/us-senator-warren-urges-sec-chief-issue-new-climate-rule-after-delays-2022-02-10 from Democratic lawmakers, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, to issue its landmark climate change risk disclosure rules amid delays.

"It is essential we get this right," Gensler tweeted.

Reuters reported https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/companies-worry-us-sec-climate-rule-may-require-broad-emissions-disclosures-2022-01-19 last month that the agency was trying to decide whether it should require companies to disclose not only their own greenhouse gas emissions, but those generated by their suppliers and other partners. Bloomberg reported this week that the agency's commissioners are divided over how far to go. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pU.S. SEC chief Gensler says he is working to firm up mandatory climate risk proposal
RE
05:52pU.s. securities and exchange commission (sec) chair gary gensler…
RE
05:42pStellantis recalling nearly 20,000 plug-in minivans for fire risks
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.24% to 89.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 0.86% to $1.1350 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.25% to $1.3562 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Gains 0.22% to 115.45 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDogecoin Lost 4.31% to $0.146 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEthereum Lost 6.00% to $2927.28 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBitcoin Lost 2.72% to $42560.56 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Analysis-Hot inflation fuels case for 'big-bang' Fed rate hike in March
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Mercedes-Benz beats profit forecast, sees supply chain headwinds in 202..
5DELIVERY HERO : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS