U.S. SEC chief Gensler says he is working to firm up mandatory climate risk proposal

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday said he is working "closely" with commissioners to firm up details of the agency's mandatory climate risk proposal.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler's remarks on Twitter come in seemingly direct response to growing pressure https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/us-senator-warren-urges-sec-chief-issue-new-climate-rule-after-delays-2022-02-10 from Democratic lawmakers, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, to issue its landmark climate change risk disclosure rules amid delays.

"It is essential we get this right," Gensler tweeted.

Reuters reported https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/companies-worry-us-sec-climate-rule-may-require-broad-emissions-disclosures-2022-01-19 last month that the agency was trying to decide whether it should require companies to disclose not only their own greenhouse gas emissions, but those generated by their suppliers and other partners. Bloomberg reported this week that the agency's commissioners are divided over how far to go. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)