U.S. SEC chief plans to scrutinize short-sellers, rein in 'gamification' following GameStop trading frenzy

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. securities regulator
is considering measures to boost transparency around
"short-selling" and equity derivative bets and to rein-in retail
"gamification" following January's GameStop saga and the
meltdown of Archegos Capital, its new chair will tell lawmakers.
Gary Gensler will testify before the House Financial
Services Committee on Thursday, according to testimony published
on the committee's website, in his first appearance before
Congress since he was sworn-in as Securities and Exchange
Commission chair last month.
(Reporting by Katanga Johnson
Editing by Chris Reese)