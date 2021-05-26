Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. SEC considering new rules to tackle SPACS, crypto tokens

05/26/2021 | 02:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is considering new rules to protect investors amid a surge in the use of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACS) as capital-raising vehicles, its new chair will tell lawmakers.

SPACs are listed shell companies that raise cash to acquire and take public a private company, allowing targets to sidestep the stricter regulatory checks of an initial public offering.

Gary Gensler, in prepared testimony to the financial services and general government subcommittee of the U.S. House Appropriations panel on Wednesday, said that overseeing SPACS has also placed demands on the resources at the watchdog, which has seen a 4% decline in its staff overall since 2016.

He added that the Division of Enforcement's staff had six fewer staff than in fiscal year 2016, while its Division of Corporation Finance was currently 20% smaller than five years ago.

"Are SPAC investors being appropriately protected? Are retail investors getting the appropriate and accurate information they need at each stage", said Gensler in his second appearance before Congress since he was sworn-in as SEC chair last month.

"How do SPACs fit in to our mission to maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets? It could be the case that SPACs are less efficient than traditional IPOs," said Gensler, adding he had tasked staff to recommend possible rules or guidance in this area.

A record $100 billion has already been raised by U.S. SPACs so far this year, while the value of SPAC mergers and acquisitions hit a record $263 billion, according to data from Dealogic.

Some 30 companies have agreed to merge with SPACs since the beginning of April, compared with 69 during February-March, when the SPAC boom hit a peak, according to data vendor Refinitiv.

Analysts say the euphoria among retail investors that helped fuel the SPAC boom has subsided as investors worry https://www.reuters.com/technology/us-companies-snub-spacs-amid-concerns-they-cannot-deliver-2021-05-25 that SPACs have taken many companies, often loss-making or even without revenue, public at too-high valuations.

Bankers and lawyers warn companies that SPACs may not be able to deliver on the frothy valuations they promise.

Gensler will also tell lawmakers crypto tokens are a highly volatile and speculative asset class, which have opened a path to investor fraud and marketplace manipulation.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson. Editing by Estelle Shirbon and Mark Potter)

By Katanga Johnson


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:57pNikkei to reach 30-year high on economic reopenings - Reuters poll
RE
02:56pDollar turns upward, yen slips as economic outlooks diverge
RE
02:49pPAYPAL  : to allow users to withdraw cryptocurrency to third party wallets
RE
02:45pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE  : Refinitiv boss Craig to leave parent LSEG at end of year
RE
02:35pU.S. SEC considering new rules to tackle SPACS, crypto tokens
RE
02:35pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK  : Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa extends grant to speed countries' energy transition ahead of COP26
PU
02:27pJOHN MOOLENAAR  : Highest Gas Prices in Seven Years for Michigan Drivers as Summer Travel Begins
PU
02:25pMiner ENRC's lawsuit ignores evidence, UK's SFO tells London trial
RE
02:23pBrazil's Treasury revises debt financing plans as public debt falls in April
RE
02:23pEXPLAINER : What the Dutch court carbon emissions ruling means for Shell
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar turns upward, yen slips as economic outlooks diverge
2Fed policymakers edge closer to opening debate around taper
3China's crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining
4China's EV maker Li Auto expects monthly sales to reach 10,000 cars in Sept
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : , saved from collapse, reinvents as regional carrier

HOT NEWS