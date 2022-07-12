U.S. SEC delays decision on ARK 21Shares spot bitcoin ETF
07/12/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday delayed a decision on whether to allow a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund by stock-picker Cathie Wood's Arc Invest and crypto investment product firm 21Shares US to list and trade on Cboe Global Markets until Aug. 30.
The delay follows a series of rejections this year by the market regulator on ETFs that track bitcoin, including proposals from Grayscale, Fidelity, and NYDIG.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Chris Reese)