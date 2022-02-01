Log in
U.S. SEC delays decision on listing of Bitwise spot bitcoin ETF

02/01/2022 | 03:08pm EST
Feb 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Tuesday it had not reached any conclusion on an NYSE Arca application to list a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by Bitwise Asset Management.

The regulator said it would institute proceedings to decide if it could approve or reject the listing of Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust.

The move follows a string of similar rejections by the SEC to approve an ETF that tracks the underlying digital asset. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.06% 34214 Real-time Quote.-16.19%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.28% 38511 Real-time Quote.-17.21%
