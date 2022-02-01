U.S. SEC delays decision on listing of Bitwise spot bitcoin ETF

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) said on Tuesday it had not reached any
conclusion on an NYSE Arca application to list a spot bitcoin
exchange-traded fund (ETF) by Bitwise Asset Management.
The regulator said it would institute proceedings to decide
if it could approve or reject the listing of Bitwise Bitcoin ETP
Trust.
The move follows a string of similar rejections by the SEC
to approve an ETF that tracks the underlying digital asset.
(Reporting by Medha Singh and Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva)