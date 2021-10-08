U.S. SEC investigating Archegos for potential market manipulation - Bloomberg

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission is investigating Archegos Capital Management, the
family office run by Bill Hwang that defaulted on margin calls
earlier this year, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-10-08/sec-investigating-archegos-for-potential-market-manipulation
on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Archegos could not be immediately reached for comment. A
spokesperson for the SEC declined to comment.
