U.S. SEC investigating Archegos for potential market manipulation - Bloomberg

10/08/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
Oct 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Archegos Capital Management, the family office run by Bill Hwang that defaulted on margin calls earlier this year, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-10-08/sec-investigating-archegos-for-potential-market-manipulation on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Archegos could not be immediately reached for comment. A spokesperson for the SEC declined to comment. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
