Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. SEC issues guidance on corporate share-based executive compensation

11/29/2021 | 12:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday issued guidance to listed companies around how to properly recognize and disclose share-based compensation arrangements made to executives ahead of company earnings and other releases.

The regulator said its new guidance spells out how companies must consider the impact such 'spring-loaded awards' would have on market-moving releases.

"Companies should not grant spring-loaded awards under any mistaken belief that they do not have to reflect any of the additional value conveyed to the recipients from the anticipated announcement of material information when recognizing compensation cost for the awards," the agency said in staff guidance.

Spring-loaded awards are share-based compensation arrangements where a company grants stock options or other awards shortly before it announces market-moving information such as an earnings release with better-than-expected results or the disclosure of a significant transaction.

Non-routine, spring-loaded grants merit particular scrutiny by those responsible for compensation and financial reporting governance at public companies, the SEC said of its new guidance.

The SEC is seeking to revive https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-sec-breathes-new-life-into-2015-executive-compensation-clawback-rule-2021-10-14 a rule left unfinished from the 2007-2009 global financial crisis that would require U.S.-listed companies to implement a plan to recoup executive compensation in the event they have to correct financial statements due to compliance failures.

The guidance is also part of a broader push by the Democrat-led SEC to crack down on corporate malfeasance by augmenting its demand for more disclosure.

"It is important that companies' accounting and disclosures reflect the economics and terms of these compensation arrangements," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington, Editing by Franklin Paul and Paul Simao)

By Katanga Johnson


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:28pBank of Portugal chief says country must use EU grants, reduce debt
RE
12:25pU.S. SEC issues guidance on corporate share-based executive compensation
RE
12:23pU.S. SEC issues guidance on corporate share-based executive compensation
RE
12:22pDorsey's journey from microblogging pioneer to billionaire
RE
12:16pFTSE Closes Higher as It Recovers Some Losses From Black Friday
DJ
12:12pTech rally lifts Wall Street from Omicron-driven rout
RE
12:11pCyberpunk maker CD Projekt misses profit expectations
RE
12:06pU.S. lawmakers ask FAA to detail Boeing 737 MAX oversight
RE
12:02pCompanies cautious on impact of Omicron coronavirus variant
RE
12:00pExclusive-Ukraine's Naftogaz says Russia-EU gas transit deal may not be renewed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Time to buy the dip?
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Stocks tumble on new coronavirus variant fear
4Analyst recommendations: Asos, Burberry, Greif, Merck, Mirion Technolog..
5Nissan unveils $18 billion electrification push in bid to draw level wi..

HOT NEWS