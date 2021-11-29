U.S. SEC issues guidance on corporate share-based executive compensation

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday issued guidance to listed
companies around how to properly recognize and disclose
share-based compensation arrangements made to executives ahead
of company earnings and other releases.
The regulator said its new guidance spells out how companies
must consider the impact such 'spring-loaded awards' would have
on market-moving releases.
"Companies should not grant spring-loaded awards under any
mistaken belief that they do not have to reflect any of the
additional value conveyed to the recipients from the anticipated
announcement of material information when recognizing
compensation cost for the awards," the agency said in staff
guidance.
Spring-loaded awards are share-based compensation
arrangements where a company grants stock options or other
awards shortly before it announces market-moving information
such as an earnings release with better-than-expected results or
the disclosure of a significant transaction.
Non-routine, spring-loaded grants merit particular scrutiny
by those responsible for compensation and financial reporting
governance at public companies, the SEC said of its new
guidance.
The SEC is seeking to revive https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-sec-breathes-new-life-into-2015-executive-compensation-clawback-rule-2021-10-14
a rule left unfinished from the 2007-2009 global financial
crisis that would require U.S.-listed companies to implement a
plan to recoup executive compensation in the event they have to
correct financial statements due to compliance failures.
The guidance is also part of a broader push by the
Democrat-led SEC to crack down on corporate malfeasance by
augmenting its demand for more disclosure.
"It is important that companies' accounting and disclosures
reflect the economics and terms of these compensation
arrangements," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement.
(Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington, Editing by
Franklin Paul and Paul Simao)