U.S. SEC issues new guidance on disclosing crypto risks

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. securities regulator on
Thursday advised public companies to examine whether they need
to disclose to investors any potential impacts from turmoil in
the cryptocurrency industry.
The guidance from the Securities and Exchange Commission's
(SEC) division of corporation finance - tasked with ensuring
public companies give investors key information - is the latest
sign that regulators are on high alert for further fallout in
the wake of the collapse of major crypto firms including FTX and
BlockFi Inc.
In guidance to public companies, the SEC laid out
information businesses may have to share with their investors,
including whether the firms have any financially material
exposures to counterparties that have filed for bankruptcy or
become insolvent.
The guidance applies to any public companies that have
exposure to the recent ructions in crypto. Publicly traded firms
are already required by law to disclose financially material
information to investors, but the SEC frequently issues more
specific guidance about how they should address risks from major
events.
"Companies may have disclosure obligations under the federal
securities laws related to the direct or indirect impact that
these events and collateral events have had or may have on their
business," the SEC said in a sample letter.
Public firms should be prepared to share with investors any
risks from disruptions in crypto asset markets, including
depreciated stock prices, loss of customer demand and risk of
legal proceedings, the guidance said.
