Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. SEC mandates foreign companies spell out ownership structure, disclose auditing certifications

12/02/2021 | 01:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-listed foreign companies must now disclose whether they are owned or controlled by a governmental entity, and must provide clarifying evidence of their auditing inspections certifications, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday in a new rule.

The measure adopted by a majority of the agency's five-member panel is aimed at capturing foreign companies listed on Wall Street that are audited by firms in jurisdictions where the U.S. public company accounting watchdog has been restricted from inspecting audit reports.

The agency also said its requirements clarify new rules by Congress meant to target how the law applies to variable interest entities (VIEs). The measure will "provisionally identify" such companies that require added disclosures for 15 business days, then will allow the companies to provide contradictory evidence.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:11pU.S. SEC mandates foreign companies spell out ownership structure, disclose auditing certifications
RE
01:08pFed's Daly says officials may need to start crafting plan for rate increase
RE
01:02pMexico's economy minister clouthier says will do what is necessary to defend mexican auto industry
RE
01:02pMexico's economy minister clouthier says usmca trade deal not in danger
RE
01:01pFed's Bostic says faster taper 'in our interest'
RE
01:00pMexico's economy minister clouthier says would consider applying tariffs in response to proposed u.s. electric vehicle tax credit
RE
12:56pLack of U.S.-UK trade deal not connected to post-Brexit concerns -U.S. official
RE
12:55pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow surge over 1% on boost from financials, Boeing
RE
12:54pS&P 500, Dow surge over 1% on boost from financials, Boeing
RE
12:53pRussia's VK internet group sold to company linked to Putin ally
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares decline on Omicron uncertainty
2Analyst recommendations: American Tower, EasyJet, IBM, Salesforce, Twit..
3Qualcomm chip aims to create new category of handheld gaming devices
4China aviation authority issues airworthiness directive on Boeing 737 M..
5Lithium Americas : Prices Offering of US$225 Million Convertible Senior..

HOT NEWS