Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. SEC ousts head of accounting watchdog, puts rest of board on notice

06/04/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday said it had removed the head of the oversight board that sets standards for audits of public companies and planned to replace the rest of the board in due course.

The SEC said in a statement that it had voted to remove William Duhnke III as chair of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), a role he has held since January 2018, effective Friday. The other four members of the board will stay on, but the SEC -- which oversees the accounting watchdog -- is soliciting resumes for those roles.

Duhnke's ouster is a warning shot by the new SEC chair Gary Gensler, who took the helm at the markets regulator in April. The PCAOB, which was created by the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act following major accounting scandals, has long been criticized by Democrats for being toothless.

The PCAOB has also come under criticism by hawks who wanted it to take a tougher stance on Chinese auditors of U.S.-listed Chinese companies which have generally evaded U.S. oversight.

"The PCAOB has an opportunity to live up to Congress's vision in the Sarbanes-Oxley Act," Gensler said in the statement.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren and Independent Senator Bernie Sanders last month pressed the SEC to immediately replace the board, which they said has fallen down on its job of overseeing audit firms meant to keep publicly-traded companies in check.

While the SEC did not disclose the breakdown of the vote, Hester Peirce and Elad Roisman, the Republican members of the five-person commission, said in a statement that Duhnke's ousting established a "troubling precedent."

Former SEC chair Jay Clayton overhauled the PCAOB in 2017, appointing five new members including Duhnke, after the board's staff leaked confidential information to one of the audit firms it oversees.

Duane DesParte, who also joined the board in 2018, will serve as acting chair, the SEC said.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice and Katanga Johnson; Editing by Leslie Adler, Michelle Price and Sonya Hepinstall)

By Chris Prentice and Katanga Johnson


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pU.S. SEC ousts head of accounting watchdog, puts rest of board on notice
RE
05:54pAirlines press U.S. on refusal to lift COVID-19 travel restrictions
RE
05:53pMICROSOFT  : wins U.S. antitrust okay for $16 billion purchase of Nuance
RE
05:52pBrazil asks industry to save electricity as drought saps hydro power
RE
05:40pMexico's Interjet eyes deal with creditors within a year
RE
05:36pUtilities Down As Investors Hedge On Fed Policy View -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:34pGlobal equities nearly grasp all-time record, dollar drops after U.S. jobs data
RE
05:34pCommunications Services Up Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:33pG7 nations 'just one millimeter' from historic tax deal
RE
05:32pGlobal equities nearly grasp all-time record, dollar drops after U.S. jobs data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk breakup tweets bruise bitcoin
2APPLE INC. : Global equities nearly grasp all-time record, dollar drops after U.S. jobs data
3Biden order bans investment in dozens of Chinese defense, tech firms
4Exclusive-Boeing offers new 777X freighter as Qatar eyes order, airline says
5U.S. job growth picks up, desperate employers boost wages to attract workers

HOT NEWS