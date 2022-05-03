U.S. SEC ramps up crypto fraud oversight by adding 20 employees

May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) said on Tuesday it will add 20 positions to its
enforcement unit for crypto markets in its push to curb
fraudulent activities in the hot digital space.
The securities regulator said the division will be renamed
the "Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit" and will have a total of 50
employees.
"By nearly doubling the size of this key unit, the SEC will
be better equipped to police wrongdoing in the crypto markets
while continuing to identify disclosure and controls issues with
respect to cybersecurity," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said.
The SEC said the revamped unit will focus on preventing
fraud that uses crypto asset offerings, crypto asset exchanges,
crypto asset lending and staking products, decentralized finance
platforms, non-fungible tokens and stablecoins.
Much of crypto trading is based in offshore jurisdictions
and operates in a regulatory gray area, with no centralised
system of oversight. Trading can bypass the traditional
gatekeepers of finance, such as banks and exchanges.
The expanded SEC oversight comes after Gensler in April said
the agency was weighing how it could extend investor protections
afforded to users of exchanges and alternative trading
platforms. Crypto trading platforms could also be covered, he
said.
(Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington and Shubhendu
Deshmukh and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Bradley
Perrett)