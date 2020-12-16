Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. SEC relaxes rules on company 'resource extraction' disclosures

12/16/2020 | 02:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday relaxed requirements on oil, gas and mining companies to disclose payments made to foreign governments, completing a rule created by Congress after the government bailout of Wall Street in 2008.

The agency voted 3-2 to adopt industry-friendly changes to its "resources extraction" disclosure rule follows a 10-year industry fight to water down the measure, mandated by the 2010 Dodd Frank law passed to battle corporate corruption. It was the third version of the rule.

The first version, adopted by the SEC in 2012, was defeated in court by the American Petroleum Institute, a trade association which argued that the rule would put resource companies at a competitive disadvantage.

Republicans in the U.S. Congress scrapped a second version after the party gained control of the Senate in 2017. They deployed the then rarely-used Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to overturn recently adopted regulations and bars the agency concerned from reissuing a similar rule.

All three Republican commissioners voted in favor of the rule, which still requires a publicly held U.S. oil, gas or mineral company, or a foreign company whose shares trade on a U.S. market, to disclose payments made directly or by a subsidiary to the U.S. federal government and relevant foreign government.

Both Democrats on the commission voted no to the rule, which requires only aggregated information at a national level in most cases, instead of on a contract-by-contract basis.

SEC chair Jay Clayton said crafting the rule had been tricky given the constraints imposed by the Congressional Review Act but that, overall, it achieved "the statutory objective of promoting the transparency of resource extraction issuers' payments to governments."

Democratic SEC Commissioner Allison Lee said the rule does not demand the "detail" that would enable regulators to spot potential corruption.

It also applies to fewer companies and raises the value threshold for disclosure, among other weaknesses, she said.

Democratic commissioner Caroline Crenshaw also voted no.

Analysts said that despite the changes, the resource industry may still seek to challenge the rule in court. Investor advocates and human rights organizations said it will not do enough to fight corruption.

A day before the vote, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren warned the SEC the measure would "severely undermine the anti-corruption measures included in Dodd-Frank" and urged the agency to "conduct a full and complete analysis of the potential harm caused by implementing this rule before rushing to finalize it."

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Michelle Price and David Gregorio)

By Katanga Johnson


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.77% 51.06 Delayed Quote.-23.76%
WTI 0.52% 47.775 Delayed Quote.-23.49%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:17pALDE : Just Transition Fund – climate neutrality is only fair if it is shared by all
PU
02:17pPOLICY FOCUS | BREXIT : Moment of Truth
PU
02:16pOil prices edge higher after U.S. crude stockpile draw
RE
02:16pUs dollar index moves back higher after fed, rises to session high of 90.563
RE
02:16pFed Updates Plans for Bond Buying, But Makes No Changes to Asset Purchases
DJ
02:15pTexas attorney general says will sue Google
RE
02:15pFed extends pandemic-related dollar 'swap' lines for 9 other central banks
RE
02:15pText of Fed's Monetary Policy Statement
DJ
02:14pLloyd's of London to scale back coal exposure
RE
02:14pLloyd's of london says target date for phasing out renewal of existing insurance cover for these types of businesses is jan 1 2030
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Black Friday sales helped drive down UK inflation in November
2MODERNA, INC. : Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Volunteers Note Occasional Harsh Side Effects
3AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA: DISCLOSURE OF SHAREHOLDING
4Hackers used SolarWinds' dominance against it in sprawling spy campaign
5Stocks hit record highs on vaccine, stimulus, Brexit deal hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ