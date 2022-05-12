U.S. SEC's Peirce sees 'movement' on stablecoin regulations

LONDON/WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - A top official at the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) signaled on
Thursday that stricter rules around crypto stablecoins could be
drawing closer.
Cryptocurrency markets have an overall value of about $1
trillion this week amid the collapse of the stablecoin TerraUSD
and a destabilizing plunge in Tether, currently the world's
largest stablecoin by market cap.
Stablecoins are digital currencies whose values are pegged
to traditional assets like the dollar.
Referring to tighter regulations, "one place we might see
some movement is around stablecoins," SEC Commissioner Hester
Peirce said during an online panel debate hosted by the
London-based Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum
policy think tank.
"That's an area that has obviously this week gotten a lot of
attention," added Peirce, underscoring the potential that
stablecoins can have future use in the marketplace builds.
She added that the SEC has an opportunity to capture digital
currencies, and the technology platforms where they are traded,
under the agency’s broad rulemaking authority.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a Senate banking
panel this week that the turmoil in crypto markets illustrated
the need for an "appropriate" regulatory framework.
President Joe Biden in March issued an executive order
requiring the government to assess the risks and benefits of
creating a central bank digital dollar, as well as other
cryptocurrency issues.
The SEC's chair, Gary Gensler, has said that the agency
should address stablecoin risks as the asset-linked
cryptocurrencies raise concerns related to financial stability
and monetary policy around features that are similar to and
potentially compete with bank deposits and money market funds.
He has also said there are issues on their potential use for
illicit activity.
But on Thursday, Peirce, the SEC's lone Republican
commissioner, said potential regulation should make room for a
"trial-and-error" regulatory framework, saying that "some people
have suggested that should be at the SEC; other people want it
to be the banking regulators.
"There are different potential options for approaching
stablecoins...and with experimentation, we need to allow room
for there to be failure."
(Reporting by Marc Jones in London and Katanga Johnson in
Washington
Editing by Hugh Lawson and Leslie Adler)