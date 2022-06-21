Log in
U.S. SEC says charges Egan-Jones, CEO with conflict of interest violations

06/21/2022 | 11:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: To match Special Report SEC/INVESTIGATIONS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Tuesday that it has charged Egan-Jones Ratings Co. and its chief executive with conflict of interest violations.

Without admitting or denying the SEC's charges, the Pennsylvania credit ratings firm will pay a $1.7 million penalty and more than $146,000 in disgorgement and interest to settle the charges, the SEC said.

The SEC said the firm's CEO, Sean Egan, became involved and was influenced by the business and marketing activities concerning a client while determining a credit rating for that client, which created a prohibited conflict of interest. The firm also failed to establish, maintain, and enforce policies and procedures reasonably designed to manage such conflicts of interest.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington)


© Reuters 2022
