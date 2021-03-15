Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. SEC sues California trader for social media fraud scheme

03/15/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it has charged a California-based trader for an alleged fraud scheme in which he spread false information about a defunct company on Twitter.

Andrew L. Fassari, or @OCMillionaire on Twitter, tweeted false statements about Arcis Resources Corporation during December 2020, shortly after purchasing over 41 million shares of the stock, the SEC said in a complaint that was unsealed on Monday.

Fassari's attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The trader made approximately 120 tweets from Dec. 9-21 with false and misleading statements about the stock, causing its price to surge over 4,000%, the SEC said. Fassari later sold all his shares between Dec. 10 and 16, booking $929,000 in profits from the scheme, according to the allegations.

The SEC suspended trading in Arcis on March 2. Since February, the agency has suspended trading of more than a dozen securities following volatile trading this year in GameStop Corp and other darlings of social media that have seen a surge in interest from retail investors.

The SEC said it obtained an emergency asset freeze and other emergency relief against Fassari. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chris Reese and Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:21pRUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch's News Corp reaches three-year deal with Facebook in Australia
RE
06:20pAbbVie in talks to sell $5 bln women's drugs portfolio -sources
RE
06:00pHIGHPEAK ENERGY  : Announces 2020 Year End Earnings
PU
05:56pMicrosoft rolls out fix after thousands face access issues
RE
05:56pIPIC ENTERTAINMENT  : Beyond Meat® Expands Product Distribution
PU
05:48pU.S. SEC sues California trader for social media fraud scheme
RE
05:47pForeign holdings of Treasuries rise in January as yield rise lures investors -U.S. data
RE
05:38pUtilities Up After Down-Tick In Treasury Yields -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:36pHuawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition
RE
05:36pCommunications Services Up After Canadian Merger Deal -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL & : Corp CEO sees 2 more tough years ahead - FT (March 14)
3SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
4Danone board ousts boss Faber after activist pressure
5Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ