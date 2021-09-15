U.S. SEC sues company that markets beverages to women

In a complaint filed on Tuesday, the SEC said SHE Beverage Co raised over $15 million from more than 2,000 investors in unregistered stock sales from 2017 to 2019 by falsely touting its business plans and promoting its successes.

The SEC said the Lancaster, California-based company overstated revenue, spent only 2% of investor proceeds on beverage inventory instead of the promised 30% and made bogus claims it had received takeover bids as high as $500 million.

It also said Chief Executive Lupe Rose, Chief Financial Officer Sonja Shelby and Chief Operations Officer Katherine Dirden misappropriated at least $7.5 million from investors, including $1.2 million spent at casinos and other sums to buy cars, trucks and luxury goods and make lease payments on a home.

"We have reviewed the complaint and we look forward to correcting the record and proving that the allegations are inaccurate in open court," Jonathan Bletzacker, a lawyer for the company and the executives, said in an email on Wednesday.

The SEC said SHE was incorporated in 2015, six years after co-founders Rose, 52, and Shelby, 58, both of Palmdale, California, began working on its concept.

SHE's website describes the company as "celebrity driven," with water products designed to serve a "health cautious" audience.

The SEC lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court seeks civil fines, the recoupment of ill-gotten gains, and officer and director bans on the individual defendants.

The case is SEC v SHE Beverage Co, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 21-07339.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Mark Porter)

By Jonathan Stempel