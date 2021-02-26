U.S. SEC suspends trading in 15 securities due to 'questionable' social media activity

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. securities regulator
on Friday suspended trading in the securities of 15 companies
because of "questionable trading and social media activity," the
latest in a string of temporary trading halts amid volatile
trading in so-called "meme stocks."
The Securities and Exchange Commission acted because none of
the companies have filed any information with the regulator for
over a year, it said in a statement. This is the regulator's
third and largest wave of suspensions in response to social
media activity.
Retail interest in certain stocks, most notably GameStop
Corp, has surged in a social media frenzy, leading to
volatile trading.
The SEC is continuing to review market and trading data to
spot other securities to "to potential attempts to exploit
investors during the recent market volatility," the agency said
on Friday.
For a full list of the suspensions announced on Friday, go
here: https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2021-35.
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Chris Prentice; Writing by
Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Richard Chang)