U.S. SEC taps new corporation finance chief, general counsel

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday named a new chief to lead
its unit tasked with overseeing public company disclosures, a
high-profile role as the agency moves to address rising calls
for greater transparency from companies about environmental,
social and governance issues.
Renee Jones, recently an associate dean at Boston College
Law School, will become director of the SEC's division of
corporation finance on June 21, the SEC said in a statement.
Before her career in academia, Jones was an attorney with Hill &
Barlow law firm.
The SEC's division of corporation finance has been reviewing
public company disclosures around climate risks, an issue that
has gained increasing attention from regulators. SEC Chair Gary
Gensler, who took the helm at the agency in April, has said
rulemaking around climate risk will be a key focus.
The unit's current acting head, John Coates, will become SEC
general counsel, also effective June 21, the statement said.
Coates, previously a professor at Harvard University, has been
leading the division of corporation finance since February.
