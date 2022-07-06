U.S. SEC to vote on July 13 to adopt proxy rules that undo Trump-era condition

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) will vote on July 13 to adopt rules
boosting disclosures around proxy voting advice, the agency said
on Wednesday.
The rule, which the Wall Street regulator voted to propose
in November, is also expected to undo a Trump-era rule allowing
companies a first look at proposals from proxy advisory firms,
which recommend to investors how to vote in corporate elections.
The agency will also propose a rule that would amend certain
“substantive bases” for exclusion of shareholder proposals, the
agency notice said.
In November, the SEC unveiled a measure that requires
enhanced disclosure and voting options in all corporate director
elections. Among other conditions, the agency proposed to
rescind a Trump-era rule that required proxy advisors to give
companies that are the subject of their advice a first look at
reports.
While industry groups will likely question whether the
regulator's proposed changes are warranted, investor advocates
are expected to cheer the move, which the SEC said responds to
concerns about the ability of proxy advisers to deliver
independent voting advice to their clients in a timely manner.
Separately, the agency's new proposal on shareholder voting
rights follows a November staff bulletin that sought to may make
it harder for corporations to keep shareholder proposals on
matters like workforce diversity or climate from being voted on
at annual meetings.
(Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington
Editing by Chris Reese)