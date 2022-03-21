U.S. SEC unveils landmark climate change risk disclosure rule

(Recasts to reflect announcement of proposal, adds details of

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. securities
regulator on Monday unveiled a landmark proposal requiring
U.S.-listed companies to disclose their climate-related risks
and greenhouse gas emissions, part of a push by President Joe
Biden's administration to address financial risks created by
global rising temperatures.
The long-awaited U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) draft rule should help investors better understand how
climate change will affect the companies they invest in, but it
is set to increase the reporting burden for Corporate America.
Among its key requirements: companies must disclose their
own direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions, known as Scope
1 and 2 emissions, respectively, as well as those generated by
suppliers and partners, known as Scope 3 emissions, if material.
More broadly, they must disclose the "actual or likely
material impacts" climate-related risks will have on the
company's business, strategy and outlook, which could include
physical risks as well as new regulations such as a carbon tax.
The SEC's chair, Gary Gensler, said the agency was
responding to investor demand for consistent and comparable
information on climate-related risks that may affect a company's
financial performance.
"Companies and investors alike would benefit from the clear
rules of the road," he said.
Progressives and activist investors have pushed for the SEC
to require Scope 3 emissions disclosure as the best way to
incentivize companies to produce less carbon dioxide and
methane.
Corporations have been pushing for a narrower rule that will
not boost compliance costs too sharply. The Scope 3 requirement
will include carve-outs based on a company's size, and will be
phased in gradually.
"This proposal will be the light in a pathway toward
addressing President Biden's priority of disclosing climate risk
to investors and all areas of our society," said Tracey Lewis, a
policy counsel at Washington-based advocacy group Public
Citizen. "There will be a lot of critics. People are going to
try to tear it down, even probably from the left."
The draft proposal will be subject to public feedback and is
likely to be finalized later this year.
LEGAL CHALLENGES
Given the expected contentiousness of the proposal, the SEC
has spent the past week shoring up the draft against potential
legal challenges, especially from the oil and gas lobby, six
sources told Reuters.
Corporate groups have argued there is no agreed methodology
for calculating Scope 3 emissions and that providing so much
detail would be burdensome and would expose companies to costly
litigation if the third-party data ends up being wrong.
Any legal challenges will likely argue that the SEC lacks
the authority to require Scope 3 emissions data, something the
agency's lone Republican Commissioner has said.
With more than $649 billion pouring in to environmental,
social and governance-focused funds worldwide last year,
investors have called for companies to provide better
climate-change data which is currently disorganized, patchy and
difficult to compare.
"We do have information. The problem is that it's a hot
mess," said Isabel Munilla, director of U.S. Financial
Regulation at Washington-based Ceres Accelerator for Sustainable
Capital Markets.
These issues show the SEC has sufficient grounding for its
rule, say experts.
"I don't think anyone considering the evidence fairly could
have the tiniest doubt as to whether investors have demanded
disclosure," said John Coates, a Harvard University professor
who worked on the early stages of the rule during his stint as
the SEC's acting director of corporation finance last year.
