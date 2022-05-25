Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. SEC unveils rules to ensure ESG funds follow through on investments

05/25/2022 | 03:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON/BOSTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday proposed a pair of rule changes aimed at stamping out unfounded claims by funds on their environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) credentials, and enforcing more standardization of such disclosures.

The proposals, which are subject to public input, outline how ESG funds should be marketed and how investment advisors should disclose their reasoning when labeling a fund.

Regulators and activists have become concerned that U.S. funds looking to cash in on the popularity of ESG investing may be misleading shareholders over their products' underlying holdings, a practice known as "greenwashing."

The "Fund Names" proposal would seek to expand the number of funds that must invest 80% of their assets in line with their names and investment policies.

An SEC official said the agency estimates the new rule would capture around 75% of all funds versus 62% currently, and would bar funds from using "ESG" labels if those factors are not central to investment decisions.

While the new rules will affect all funds, including index funds, their target is ESG funds which drew a record $649 billion globally through Nov. 30, up from $542 billion and $285 billion in 2020 and 2019, respectively, according to Refinitiv Lipper data.

Andrew Behar, president of climate-activist group, As You Sow, said market participants have to date exploited a loophole in the current rules when naming funds.

Other advocates, including Rachel Curley of Washington-based advocacy, Public Citizen, said that the lack of marketplace transparency makes it hard for investors to untangle exactly how environmentally-friendly some of these products are.

"The SEC's new rules begin to change the landscape around such 'green' investments."

On Wednesday, the agency also proposed a rule that would boost disclosures for ESG strategies in fund prospectuses, annual reports and advisor brochures.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement that the measures respond to growing investor demand for such details.

"It is important that investors have consistent and comparable disclosures about asset managers' ESG strategies so they can understand what data underlies funds' claims and choose

the right investments for them."

Industry groups warn, however, that the agency's aim to standardize ESG labels could reduce investor choice.

"We object to actions that would ... substitute a regulator's judgment about investment strategy for that of professional fiduciaries," said Janay Rickwalder, a spokeswoman for the Investment Adviser Association.

Other industry groups, including the American Securities Association, said that it has long-supported investor choice, and does find it appropriate for the SEC to further scrutinize ESG advertising, performance, and fees, but added that investors, brokers and advisors must have clarity from the agency's around its new rules.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington and Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Richard Chang, Chizu Nomiyama and Aurora Ellis)

By Katanga Johnson and Ross Kerber


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:35pWorld Bank's IFC still disbursing funds in Ukraine despite war, chief says
RE
03:35pBeto O'Rourke heckles Texas leaders at shooting news conference
RE
03:32pUncrewed Boeing Starliner capsule undocks from space station for return to Earth
RE
03:31pU.S. FAA vows 'immediate action' after Capitol security scare
RE
03:30pBritish Virgin Islands ex-premier Fahie pleads not guilty to drug charges
RE
03:29pDollar rises as Fed minutes confirm near-term rate hike expectations
RE
03:27pELON MUSK : Twitter investors vote against re-electing Elon Musk ally to board
RE
03:25pDollar rises as Fed minutes confirm near-term rate hike expectations
RE
03:24pWorld Bank's Malpass says war in Ukraine may trigger global recession
RE
03:24pU.S. will cover baby formula cost for low-income families -agriculture agency
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese c..
2Wall Street seesaws after Fed minutes release
3Woodside expects LNG prices to remain high for next few years
4Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, Deere & Co, Homeserve, JPMorgan, Tes..
5Costco earnings to stand out as Americans shop more at warehouse clubs

HOT NEWS