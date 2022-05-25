U.S. SEC unveils rules to ensure ESG funds follow through on investments

The proposals, which are subject to public input, outline how ESG funds should be marketed and how investment advisors should disclose their reasoning when labeling a fund.

Regulators and activists have become concerned that U.S. funds looking to cash in on the popularity of ESG investing may be misleading shareholders over their products' underlying holdings, a practice known as "greenwashing."

The "Fund Names" proposal would seek to expand the number of funds that must invest 80% of their assets in line with their names and investment policies.

An SEC official said the agency estimates the new rule would capture around 75% of all funds versus 62% currently, and would bar funds from using "ESG" labels if those factors are not central to investment decisions.

While the new rules will affect all funds, including index funds, their target is ESG funds which drew a record $649 billion globally through Nov. 30, up from $542 billion and $285 billion in 2020 and 2019, respectively, according to Refinitiv Lipper data.

Andrew Behar, president of climate-activist group, As You Sow, said market participants have to date exploited a loophole in the current rules when naming funds.

Other advocates, including Rachel Curley of Washington-based advocacy, Public Citizen, said that the lack of marketplace transparency makes it hard for investors to untangle exactly how environmentally-friendly some of these products are.

"The SEC's new rules begin to change the landscape around such 'green' investments."

On Wednesday, the agency also proposed a rule that would boost disclosures for ESG strategies in fund prospectuses, annual reports and advisor brochures.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement that the measures respond to growing investor demand for such details.

"It is important that investors have consistent and comparable disclosures about asset managers' ESG strategies so they can understand what data underlies funds' claims and choose

the right investments for them."

Industry groups warn, however, that the agency's aim to standardize ESG labels could reduce investor choice.

"We object to actions that would ... substitute a regulator's judgment about investment strategy for that of professional fiduciaries," said Janay Rickwalder, a spokeswoman for the Investment Adviser Association.

Other industry groups, including the American Securities Association, said that it has long-supported investor choice, and does find it appropriate for the SEC to further scrutinize ESG advertising, performance, and fees, but added that investors, brokers and advisors must have clarity from the agency's around its new rules.

