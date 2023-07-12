U.S.SENATE COMMITTEE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVES BIDEN NOMINEE JEFFERSON AS FED VICE CHAIR, MOVES TO FULL SENATE FOR FINAL VOTE
Today at 02:16 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|0.6792 USD
|+1.48%
|+1.46%
|-
|0.0122 USD
|+0.53%
|0.00%
|-
|0.7580 USD
|+0.34%
|+0.32%
|-
|0.6303 USD
|+1.69%
|+1.69%
|-
|1.1135 USD
|+1.10%
|+2.30%
|-
|1.2988 USD
|+0.42%
|+2.12%
|-
Most Read News
Mexico's America Movil Q2 net profit surges to beat estimates
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil on Tuesday said its net profit surged 89.1% in the second quarter on the back of foreign exchange gains.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Activision Blizzard, AstraZeneca, Citigroup, Microsoft, Model N...
Today at 06:09 am
Texas defers decision on EV charging funds amid industry pushback on Tesla plugs - sources
Yesterday at 09:43 pm