U.S. STOCK INDEX FUTURES PARE DECLINE AFTER PAYROLLS REPORT; S&P 500 E-MINIS DOWN 2.25 POINTS, OR 0.05%
Tesla to use iron-based batteries in Semi electric trucks and affordable electric car
Explainer-How are money market funds preparing for a potential debt ceiling crisis?
US GAO dismisses Lockheed protest of Textron $7 billion Army helicopter deal
Canada's Rogers says wireless customers hit by power outages from ice storm
Shanghai copper rises on softer dollar, but set for weekly loss amid demand worries
Bank of Korea to hold base rate at 3.50%, may cut by end of year - Reuters poll
Canada deploys military aircraft to Japan to implement North Korea sanctions