U.S. STOCKS EXTEND GAINS AS POWELL SPEAKS, S&P 500 UP 2.2%, NASD…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Quality stocks
ESG stocks
Yield stocks
Undervalued stocks
Momentum stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Investment Themes
The SPAC
Biotechnology
Gold and Silver
Cybersecurity
The Vegan Market
Luxury
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
The Vegan Market
The Cannabis Industry
The future of mobility
Cybersecurity
Boats
The Golden Age of Video Games
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
U.S. STOCKS EXTEND GAINS AS POWELL SPEAKS, S&P 500 UP 2.2%, NASD…
07/27/2022 | 02:43pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
U.S. STOCKS EXTEND GAINS AS POWELL SPEAKS, S&P 500 UP 2.2%, NASDAQ UP 3.5%
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:44p
U.S. selects test plant for advanced nuclear reactor fuel
RE
02:43p
Spot gold extends gains to rise 1% on fed powell's comments…
RE
02:43p
U.s. stocks extend gains as powell speaks, s&p 500 up 2.2%, nasd…
RE
02:39p
Nasdaq extends gain, last up 3.2% as powell holds press conferen…
RE
02:37p
U.s. stocks add to gains as fed chair powell speaks…
RE
02:36p
S&p 500 extends gain, last up 1.8% as fed's powell holds press c…
RE
02:36p
Four civilians dead as anti-U.N. protests spread in Congo
RE
02:34p
Grupo Mexico expects further drop in copper production for Chile and Peru
RE
02:34p
Dollar slightly lower after Fed hikes by 75 basis points
RE
02:33p
Oldest patient yet cured of HIV after stem cell transplant - researchers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Fed to unveil another big rate hike as signs of economic slowdown grow
2
Microsoft, Alphabet results spark rally in megacap stocks
3
Sika's Takeover of MBCC Group Could Lead to Competition Loss, UK Regula..
4
Holcim raises full-year sales outlook after Q2 beat
5
Credit Suisse posts bigger than expected Q2 loss
More news
HOT NEWS
OBSEVA SA
-72.61%
ObsEva Shares Plummet Premarket on Linzagolix Setback, Restructuring
CASSAVA SCIENCES, IN.
-22.19%
Exclusive-Cassava Sciences faces U.S. criminal probe tied to Alzheimer's drug, sources say
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMP.
-7.61%
Kraft Heinz Shares Fall After Second-Quarter Results
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIM.
-2.55%
Loblaw Cos. Expects to Drive Growth Despite Macro Headwinds
CANADIAN NATIONAL RA.
+3.83%
Canadian National Railway Stock Rises on 2Q Beat
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS .
+1.37%
Canada's Rogers extends Shaw deal deadline, flags hit from outage
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave