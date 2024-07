STORY: ::U.S. Secret Service members pull out guns

as Donald Trump's motorcade drives away

::just after shots were fired at Trump rally

::Butler, Pennsylvania

::July 13, 2024

Bodyguards crowded around Trump as he ducked below the podium and armed officers took up positions at the front of the stage. Trump repeatedly raised his fist to the crowd and shouted as he was escorted to a vehicle by the U.S. Secret Service.