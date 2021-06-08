|
U S Senate Committee on Finance : Jonathan Davidson, of Maryland, to be Deputy Under Secretary of the Treasury, vice Brian McGuire.
Sarah Bianchi, of Virginia, to be Deputy United States Trade Representative (Asia, Africa, Investment, Services, Textiles, and Industrial Competitiveness), with the rank of Ambassador, vice Jeffrey Gerrish.
Executive Office of the President
05/27/2021 - Received in the Senate and referred to the Committee on Finance.
