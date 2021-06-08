Log in
U S Senate Committee on Finance : Jonathan Davidson, of Maryland, to be Deputy Under Secretary of the Treasury, vice Brian McGuire.

06/08/2021 | 12:45pm EDT
Description
  • Sarah Bianchi, of Virginia, to be Deputy United States Trade Representative (Asia, Africa, Investment, Services, Textiles, and Industrial Competitiveness), with the rank of Ambassador, vice Jeffrey Gerrish.
Organization
  • Executive Office of the President
Latest Action
  • 05/27/2021 - Received in the Senate and referred to the Committee on Finance.
Committee
  • Senate Finance

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Finance published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 16:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS