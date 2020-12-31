Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U S Senate Committee on Foreign Relations : Chairman Risch Statement on EU-China Investment Agreement

12/31/2020 | 01:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
December 31, 2020 Chairman Risch Statement on EU-China Investment Agreement

BOISE, Idaho - U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today released the following statement on the new investment agreement between the European Union (EU) and the People's Republic of China (PRC):

'I have taken note of the EU's decision to conclude an investment agreement with the PRC. The agreement is said to have obtained commitments that China has been unwilling to make for decades, including transparency in its subsidies, a prohibition on forced technology transfers, and a commitment for state-owned enterprises to make decisions solely on commercial factors. As with the U.S.-China Phase 1 deal concluded in January 2020, the most difficult tasks will be to ensure vigorous enforcement of these commitments and take action if China does not live up to its promises.

'Despite these agreements, the United States and the EU still face a myriad of economic, trade, and technology challenges that arise from the Chinese government's policies and practices. Both sides of the Atlantic must sustain our combined momentum on these issues, and the EU-China agreement must not become an impediment to that collaboration.

'I look forward to engaging with EU counterparts on the details of this agreement, and to advancing a cooperative agenda going forward.'

###

Previous Article

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 18:20:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:08pMore than 2.8 mln have voted early in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff
RE
02:06pMICROSOFT : SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code, the company says
RE
02:02pU.S. stock funds record $354 million inflow in week -Lipper
RE
02:02pU.s.-based money market funds draw $15.32 billion in latest week -lipper
RE
02:02pU.s.-based stock funds in week ended wednesday post $354 million inflow -lipper
RE
01:57pPublic Update on The Bahamas Digital Currency Rollout
PU
01:55pMICROSOFT : SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code, the company says
RE
01:54pSUMNER REDSTONE : Former Viacom shareholders can sue Shari Redstone over ViacomCBS merger
RE
01:41pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)
PU
01:21pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN RELATIONS : Chairman Risch Statement on EU-China Investment Agreement
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Intel has few good options as investor demands break-up
2Exxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm 4th-qtr gains in oil, chemicals
3McConnell thwarts Trump bid for $2,000 coronavirus economic relief checks
4EXCLUSIVE: Chinese regulators probe Ant Group's equity investments - sources
5SHIN POONG PHARM.CO.,LTD. : A (markets) journal of the plague year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ