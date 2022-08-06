U.S. Senate Democrats battle to pass $430 billion climate, drug bill

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Saturday
began debating a Democratic bill to address key elements of
President Joe Biden's agenda - tackling climate change, lowering
the costs of medication for the elderly and energy, while
forcing corporations and the wealthy to pay more taxes.
The debate began after the Senate voted 51-50 to move ahead
with the legislation. Vice President Kamala Harris broke a tie
vote, with all 50 Republicans in opposition.
The Senate was set to debate the bill for up to 20 hours
before diving into an arduous, time-consuming amendment process
called a "vote-a-rama."
Democrats and Republicans were poised to reject each other's
amendments, as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer maneuvered
to keep a his 50-member caucus united behind a bill that was
negotiated over several months. If even one Democrat were to
peel off, the entire effort would be doomed in the evenly split
50-50 Senate.
Earlier in the day, the Senate parliamentarian determined
that the lion's share of the healthcare provisions in the $430
billion bill could be passed with only a simple majority,
bypassing a filibuster rule requiring 60 votes in the 100-seat
chamber to advance most legislation and enabling Democrats to
pass it over Republican objections.
Democrats hope that the legislation will give a boost to
their candidates in the Nov. 8 midterm elections in which
Biden's party is in an uphill battle to retain its narrow
control of the Senate and House of Representatives. The
Democrats cast the legislation as a vehicle to combat inflation,
a prime concern of U.S. voters this year.
"The bill, when passed, will meet all of our goals: fighting
climate change, lowering healthcare costs, closing tax loopholes
abused by the wealthy and reducing the deficit," Schumer said in
a Senate speech.
There are three main parts to the bill's tax provisions: a
15% minimum tax on corporations and the closing of loopholes
that the wealthy can use to avoid paying taxes; tougher IRS
enforcement; and a new excise tax on stock buybacks.
The legislation has $430 billion in new spending along with
raising more than $740 billion in new revenues.
Democrats have said the legislation by 2030 would result in
a 40% reduction in U.S. carbon emissions, blamed for climate
change.
'PRICE-FIXING'
The measure also would allow the Medicare government health
insurance program for the elderly to begin negotiating in 2026
with the pharmaceutical industry over prices on a limited number
of prescription drug prices as a way of reducing costs. It also
would place a $2,000-per-year cap on out-of-pocket medication
costs under a Medicare drug program.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell attacked the
provision involving negotiating drug prices, comparing it to
past "price-fixing" attempts by countries such as Cuba,
Venezuela and the former Soviet Union.
"Their policy would bring about a world where many fewer new
drugs and treatments get invented in the first place as
companies cut back on R&D," McConnell said in a floor speech,
referring to research and development.
While senators debated the policies embedded in the bill,
its political ramifications also were on display.
In a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference
(CPAC) on Saturday, former President Donald Trump predicted
fallout for Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, two key Democratic
senators: "If this deal passes, they are both going to lose
their next elections."
But Manchin and Sinema are not up for re-election until 2024
and many of the provisions of the bill are popular with voters.
The legislation is a scaled-down version of a far broader,
more expensive measure that many Democrats on the party's left
had hoped to approve last year. That measure stalled when
Manchin, a centrist, balked, complaining that it would
exacerbate inflationary pressures.
The bill calls for billions of dollars to encourage the
production of more electric vehicles and foster clean energy,
though automakers say sourcing rules will sharply limit how many
electric vehicles qualify for tax credits.
It also would set $4 billion in new federal drought relief
funds, a provision that could help the re-election campaigns of
Democratic Senators Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada and Mark
Kelly in Arizona.
One provision cut from the bill would have forced drug
companies to refund money to both government and private health
plans if drug prices rise more quickly than inflation.
Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, a leading progressive,
has criticized the bill for failing to go far enough and said he
planned to offer amendments that would revive a series of social
programs he pushed last year, including broadening the number of
prescription drugs Medicare could negotiate prices on and
providing government-subsidized dental, vision and hearing aid.
His amendments were expected to fail.
Republicans have signaled that they will offer amendments
touching on other issues, including controlling immigrants
coming across the U.S. border with Mexico and enhancing policing
to curtail rising crime rates in American cities since the onset
of the COVID-19 pandemic.
