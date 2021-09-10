U.S. Senate Democrats float stock buyback tax as part of $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Two senior U.S. Senate
Democrats on Friday unveiled a proposal to impose a 2% excise
tax on corporate stock buybacks as lawmakers scrambled to find
ways to finance President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion domestic
investment plan.
Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden and Senate Banking
Committee Chair Sherrod Brown said the "Stock Buyback
Accountability Act" would encourage large corporations to invest
in their workers rather than enriching investors executives by
boosting stock prices.
The proposal is among several floated by Wyden to boost
government revenues, including imposing additional taxes on
corporations that give out CEO pay that exceeds a certain
multiple of the company's average worker wages.
Biden and congressional Democrats have already been pushing
to raise taxes on the wealthy and corporations to help pay the
$3.5 trillion bill.
But resistance from moderate members of the party, including
some who represent states or districts that supported former
Republican President Donald Trump, have prompted Democrats to
search for a new mix of revenue-raisers.
Republicans are attacking Democrats over the bill as both
parties position themselves for the 2022 mid-term elections
which will determine control of Congress.
Representative Kevin Brady, the senior Republican on the
tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, said Democratic tax
hikes "could kill a million U.S. jobs, raise fuel prices and
leave America more dependent on foreign oil."
Democrats portray their effort as a "once-in-a-generation"
chance to improve the lives of the elderly and disadvantaged
children, address climate change and reform immigration.
Multiple House committees this week began considering
amendments to the $3.5 trillion bill. Ways and Means has
defeated several Republican amendments aimed at limiting its
scope.
Next week, that panel is expected to debate the
politically-charged issue of tax increases in the bill, which
also contains some tax breaks for those earning less than
$400,000.
WORKERS
The 2% stock buyback tax seeks to address Democrats'
frustrations with an increase in stock buybacks by publicly
traded companies in 2018 after a massive corporate tax cut
passed by Republicans at the end of 2017 that allowed firms to
repatriate profits held overseas at low rates.
"Instead of spending billions buying back stocks and handing
out CEO bonuses, it’s past time Wall Street paid its fair share
and reinvested more of that capital into the workers and
communities who make those profits possible,” said Brown, who is
also a Senate Finance Committee member.
The Brown-Wyden legislation would prohibit companies from
deducting the cost of the excise tax from their income but would
exclude stock repurchases to fund an employee pension plan or
employee stock plans.
In the face of strong Republican opposition to the
legislation, Democrats in both houses of Congress aim to craft a
bill that they can pass on their own.
That is particularly important in the Senate because under
special budget "reconciliation" rules Democrats would not need
the 60 votes in the 100-member chamber normally required to
advance legislation.
The Senate currently is split 50-50 between the two parties.
House committees are expected to complete their work next
week, which would leave leading Democrats in the House and
Senate working on revisions to bring down the $3.5 trillion
price to give it a better chance of passing.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Richard Cowan; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman and Sonya Hepinstall)