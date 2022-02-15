U.S. Senate Democrats forced to postpone Fed nominee vote after Republican no-show

Feb 15 (Reuters) - A key U.S. Senate panel vote on President
Joe Biden's nominees to the Federal Reserve was postponed on
Tuesday after Republicans boycotted the proceeding over their
objections to Sarah Bloom Raskin, the White House pick as the
central bank's Wall Street regulator.
"I will delay votes on these nominees today. We will update
you all when we have rescheduled," said Democratic Senator
Sherrod Brown, chair of the Senate Banking Committee.
(Reporting by David Morgan and Pete Schroeder; Writing by
Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)