Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Senate Democrats take aim at Trump 2017 international tax reforms

04/05/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - Top Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee on Monday proposed major shifts in former President Donald Trump's 2017 tax reforms to eliminate what they say are incentives for companies to move operations overseas and shift profits to tax haven countries.

The plan proposed by Democratic senators Ron Wyden, Sherrod Brown and Mark Warner parallels some of the corporate tax hike proposals announced last week by President Joe Biden to finance $2 trillion in U.S. infrastructure investment.

The senators are targeting provisions in the landmark 2017 Tax and Jobs Act that govern how companies' foreign income is taxed, the Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income system, the Foreign-Derived Intangible Income tax and the Base-Erosion and Anti-abuse Tax.

The systems were aimed at returning companies' deferred offshore income to the United States at lower tax rates, where those profits could be invested in American jobs. But in practice, the Democrats said, they created new incentives for companies to invest more overseas to take advantage of new exemptions.

"Many companies did not even bring back the profits. Those that did, most of it was spent on stock buybacks," Warner told reporters on a conference call.

The Democratic plan would not repeal those taxes, but modify them to equalize their rates and move them closer to the main corporate rate. In addition, the plans would create new incentives for investment in research and headquarters jobs in the United States.

The proposal will likely face strong opposition from Republicans, who have criticized Biden's plans to roll back their party's signature Trump-era legislative achievement as putting U.S. companies at a competitive disadvantage. It could pass with only Democratic votes as part of Biden's larger infrastructure plan, but this would require all 50 Senate Democrats to support it.

For one of the taxes, known as BEAT, which aims to capture at least some taxes on corporate profits shifted to overseas entities, the Democratic plan also would restore tax credits for domestic investments in clean energy and low-income communities while adding a higher-rate bracket.

Biden's plan has proposed raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%, along with a global minimum tax that would be negotiated with other major economies.

Wyden said he believes that such a global minimum corporate tax envisioned under the Biden plan can work alongside the reforms proposed by the Democratic senators, as long as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen can get a "good multinational deal struck at the OECD."

Yellen on Monday called for a global minimum tax as she participates in her first International Monetary Fund and World Bank Spring Meetings as treasury secretary.

Regarding a demand from fellow Democratic Senator Joe Manchin for a 25% corporate tax rate, Wyden, the Finance Committee chairman, said the final rate would be the result of discussions within the Democratic caucus and the committee.

Wyden also said he believed all Senate Democrats would support the international tax reform proposals. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pWorld Bank chief expects G20 to extend debt payment freeze through end-2021
RE
05:36pExxon sues Energy Transfer over charges from pipeline dispute
RE
05:33pSupreme Court Sides With Google Over Oracle in Multibillion-Dollar Copyright Battle -- 5th Update
DJ
05:31pU.S. Senate Democrats take aim at Trump 2017 international tax reforms
RE
05:25pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Slip -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:22pCommunications Services Up As Consumers Return To Cinemas -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:16pExxon sues Energy Transfer over charges from pipeline dispute
RE
05:14pREFILE-UPDATE 2-Phillips 66 warns U.S. winter storm pushing first-quarter loss past forecast
RE
05:03pTSX rises 0.19% to 19,026.79
RE
05:02pGoogle confirms ITA software glitch affecting websites of U.S. airlines
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : S&P 500 sets record high, crypto market cap passes $2 trillion
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : shares surge after company posts record deliveries
3South Korea's LG becomes first major smartphone brand to withdraw from market
4AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : After failed takeover, Air Transat seeks help as debt crunch looms
5GAMESTOP CORP. : GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ