U.S. Senate Democrats take aim at Trump 2017 international tax reforms

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - Top Democrats on the Senate
Finance Committee on Monday proposed major shifts in former
President Donald Trump's 2017 tax reforms to eliminate what they
say are incentives for companies to move operations overseas and
shift profits to tax haven countries.
The plan proposed by Democratic senators Ron Wyden, Sherrod
Brown and Mark Warner parallels some of the corporate tax hike
proposals announced last week by President Joe Biden to finance
$2 trillion in U.S. infrastructure investment.
The senators are targeting provisions in the landmark 2017
Tax and Jobs Act that govern how companies' foreign income is
taxed, the Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income system, the
Foreign-Derived Intangible Income tax and the Base-Erosion and
Anti-abuse Tax.
The systems were aimed at returning companies' deferred
offshore income to the United States at lower tax rates, where
those profits could be invested in American jobs. But in
practice, the Democrats said, they created new incentives for
companies to invest more overseas to take advantage of new
exemptions.
"Many companies did not even bring back the profits. Those
that did, most of it was spent on stock buybacks," Warner told
reporters on a conference call.
The Democratic plan would not repeal those taxes, but modify
them to equalize their rates and move them closer to the main
corporate rate. In addition, the plans would create new
incentives for investment in research and headquarters jobs in
the United States.
The proposal will likely face strong opposition from
Republicans, who have criticized Biden's plans to roll back
their party's signature Trump-era legislative achievement as
putting U.S. companies at a competitive disadvantage. It could
pass with only Democratic votes as part of Biden's larger
infrastructure plan, but this would require all 50 Senate
Democrats to support it.
For one of the taxes, known as BEAT, which aims to capture
at least some taxes on corporate profits shifted to overseas
entities, the Democratic plan also would restore tax credits for
domestic investments in clean energy and low-income communities
while adding a higher-rate bracket.
Biden's plan has proposed raising the corporate tax rate to
28% from 21%, along with a global minimum tax that would be
negotiated with other major economies.
Wyden said he believes that such a global minimum corporate
tax envisioned under the Biden plan can work alongside the
reforms proposed by the Democratic senators, as long as Treasury
Secretary Janet Yellen can get a "good multinational deal struck
at the OECD."
Yellen on Monday called for a global minimum tax as she
participates in her first International Monetary Fund and World
Bank Spring Meetings as treasury secretary.
Regarding a demand from fellow Democratic Senator Joe
Manchin for a 25% corporate tax rate, Wyden, the Finance
Committee chairman, said the final rate would be the result of
discussions within the Democratic caucus and the committee.
Wyden also said he believed all Senate Democrats would
support the international tax reform proposals.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Dan Grebler)