WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats are weighing a suspension of federal gasoline tax for the remainder of 2022, Democratic Senator Mark Kelly said on Tuesday.

"The idea here is to suspend the federal gas tax ... for the rest of this year for consumers across the country. It’s a pretty obvious thing to do," Kelly said. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)