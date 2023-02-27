Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. Senate Leader Schumer: Norfolk Southern chief should testify on Ohio train wreck

02/27/2023 | 05:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer ahead of U.S. President Joe Bidens State of the Union Address in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday called for Norfolk Southern Railway Chief Executive Alan Shaw to testify to Congress on "what went wrong" in the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine in northeastern Ohio, that resulted in the spill of dangerous chemicals.

The accident ignited a fire and spewed a cloud of smoke over the town, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate while railroad crews drained and burned off chemicals. No fatalities or injuries have been reported, but residents have demanded answers about potential health risks.

"The fault for this disaster lies first and foremost with Norfolk Southern," Schumer said in a Senate speech, adding that Shaw "needs to come before the Senate, answer questions under oath, and explain to the American people exactly what went wrong and how they will prevent accidents like this from happening."

Schumer attacked Norfolk Southern, one of the top five U.S. railways, with using strong profits to prioritize stock buy backs "instead of putting that money to safety."

He also said that former President Donald Trump has "blamed everyone but himself" for the disaster, saying the Trump administration worked to loosen safety regulations.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, meanwhile, criticized Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, whom he said has seen a "catalog of crises on his watch," including this and other train derailments but has failed to attend to "basic elements of his day job."

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; writing by Paul Grant; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION 0.24% 225.31 Delayed Quote.-8.79%
Latest news "Economy"
05:21pU.S. Senate Leader Schumer: Norfolk Southern chief should testify on Ohio train wreck
RE
05:16pMexican president speaks to Tesla's Musk, investment in focus
RE
05:15pAnalysis-Netanyahu's balancing act got harder after post-summit violence
RE
05:13pColombia's health bill to cost up to $2.64 bln annually for next decade
RE
05:13pUtilities Up on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:13pCommunications Services Boosted by Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:12pTech Advances as Risk Appetite Returns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:10pResource shares boost TSX; gains capped by interest rate outlook
RE
05:08pConsumer Cos Climb After Strong Housing Data - Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:08pFinancials Flat as Treasury Yields Slip -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-Europe gets ready to revamp its electricity market
2Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, GSK, Rightmove, Shell, State Street...
3Futures rise after Wall Street's worst weekly rout of 2023
4Asia stocks feel rate pain, dollar on a roll
5Analysis-Some highly rated US companies take unusual funding route as r..

HOT NEWS