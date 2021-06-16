Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to Speak with Tourism Industry Panel on Canada U.S. Border Reopening

06/16/2021 | 04:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2021) - WHAT: The Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) is pleased to announce the second panel discussion in a series asking on the federal government to open the Canada-U.S. border that has been closed for nearly 15 months. This panel is bringing together Canadian and United States' Politicians and industry leaders to advocate for the government to commit to a plan to re-opening the borders.

WHO: Chuck Schumer, U.S. Senate Majority Leader, United States Senator for New York
Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, MP Beaches-East York
Susie Grynol, President and CEO, Hotel Association of Canada (HAC)
Tori Barnes, Executive Vice President, U.S. Travel Association
Beth Potter, President and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC)

Moderated by: Huw Williams, U.S./Canada Relations Expert

WHEN & WHERE: Thursday, June 17th, 2021 at 11am EDT

Broadcast on two Platforms:

Broadcast live on the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/TIACAITC

Or Click: VIEW PANEL

WHY: TIAC is calling on the federal government to commit to a plan to reopen borders before another summer season is lost. Tourism was the first hit, hardest hit, and will be the last to recover. While keeping the health and safety of Canadians at the forefront, TIAC is calling on all levels of government to work together on a transparent reopening plan based on science.

- 30 -

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7876/87772_f6af732fe423b94d_001full.jpg


To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7876/87772_f6af732fe423b94d_001full.jpg

About the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC)

Founded in 1930 to encourage the development of tourism in Canada, TIAC serves today as the national private-sector advocate for this $105 billion sector. Based in Ottawa, TIAC takes action on behalf of Canadian tourism businesses and promotes positive measures that help the industry grow and prosper.

Media Inquiries:

Madison Simmons
Director of Government Affairs, TIAC
msimmons@tiac-aitc.ca /613-864-3079

Source: Tourism Industry Association of Canada

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87772


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:32pALIANZA MINERALS  : Closes Flow-Through Private Placement
AQ
04:32pOMEROS CORP  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:32pANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC  : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04:32pPROGENITY, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:32pRIGHT ON BRANDS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:32pKLDISCOVERY INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:32pREVOLVE GROUP, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:32pMARINE PRODUCTS  : Investor Corporate Presentation
PU
04:32pHOUSING IN CRISIS : 3 in 4 Canadians who want a house, can't afford one
PU
04:32pSATSUMA PHARMACEUTICALS  : Announces Positive Pharmacokinetic, Tolerability and Safety Results From Phase 1 Trial of STS101 at Multiple Dose Strengths (Form 8-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slide, yields jump as Fed projects earlier rate hikes
2Fed signals rate hikes for 2023, start of bond-buying taper talks
3How yesterday’s data could affect Fed policy
4Cheer over Boeing, Airbus deal belies cracks in EU, U.S. trade relationship
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Amazon, HCA Healthcare, Select Medical, Tesco, HSBC...

HOT NEWS