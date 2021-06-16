U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to Speak with Tourism Industry Panel on Canada U.S. Border Reopening

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2021) - WHAT: The Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) is pleased to announce the second panel discussion in a series asking on the federal government to open the Canada-U.S. border that has been closed for nearly 15 months. This panel is bringing together Canadian and United States' Politicians and industry leaders to advocate for the government to commit to a plan to re-opening the borders.

WHO: Chuck Schumer, U.S. Senate Majority Leader, United States Senator for New York

Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, MP Beaches-East York

Susie Grynol, President and CEO, Hotel Association of Canada (HAC)

Tori Barnes, Executive Vice President, U.S. Travel Association

Beth Potter, President and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC)

Moderated by: Huw Williams, U.S./Canada Relations Expert

WHEN & WHERE: Thursday, June 17th, 2021 at 11am EDT

Broadcast on two Platforms:

Broadcast live on the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/TIACAITC

Or Click: VIEW PANEL

WHY: TIAC is calling on the federal government to commit to a plan to reopen borders before another summer season is lost. Tourism was the first hit, hardest hit, and will be the last to recover. While keeping the health and safety of Canadians at the forefront, TIAC is calling on all levels of government to work together on a transparent reopening plan based on science.

About the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC)

Founded in 1930 to encourage the development of tourism in Canada, TIAC serves today as the national private-sector advocate for this $105 billion sector. Based in Ottawa, TIAC takes action on behalf of Canadian tourism businesses and promotes positive measures that help the industry grow and prosper.

Media Inquiries:

Madison Simmons

Director of Government Affairs, TIAC

msimmons@tiac-aitc.ca /613-864-3079

