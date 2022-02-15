Log in
U.S. Senate Republican leader McConnell to meet with Fed's Powell on inflation

02/15/2022 | 11:07am EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said he planned to meet with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday to discuss inflation and the U.S. economy.

"I look forward to discussing inflation and the state of our economy with Chairman Powell this afternoon," McConnell said in a Senate speech.

"His creative leadership helped stabilize our entire economy during the uncertain early days of the COVID recession," McConnell said.

The announcement of the meeting came as McConnell blasted Democrats for policies that he said have stoked inflation and criticized some of President Joe Biden's Fed nominees who are being reviewed by the Senate.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Kat Jackson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
