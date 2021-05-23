U.S. Senate Republican sees 7-10 day window for infrastructure deal

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, a
Republican involved in infrastructure talks with the White
House, said on Sunday that he believes Republicans and the Biden
administration have "a week or 10 days" to overcome differences
and agree on a bipartisan infrastructure plan.
The White House said late last week that it had pared down
President Joe Biden's initial $2.25 trillion infrastructure
proposal to $1.7 trillion in a bid to get a deal with
Republicans. But a group of Senate Republicans including Blunt
dismissed the gesture as insufficient.
"I do think we've got about a week or 10 days to decide if
we can work together on this or not," Blunt said in an interview
with the television program "Fox News Sunday."
Biden's sweeping proposal would not only include roads,
bridges and other projects but would also address climate change
and social services including elder care. Senate Republicans
have rejected the plan, arguing for a narrower approach aimed at
traditional projects and proposed their own $568 billion plan.
"Our biggest gap is not the money. Our biggest gap is
defining what infrastructure is," Blunt said.
"If we get to a definition of infrastructure that the
country would have always accepted, that becomes a much narrower
space than it appears to be right now," he added.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)