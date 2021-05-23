Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Senate Republican sees 7-10 day window for infrastructure deal

05/23/2021 | 10:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, a Republican involved in infrastructure talks with the White House, said on Sunday that he believes Republicans and the Biden administration have "a week or 10 days" to overcome differences and agree on a bipartisan infrastructure plan.

The White House said late last week that it had pared down President Joe Biden's initial $2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal to $1.7 trillion in a bid to get a deal with Republicans. But a group of Senate Republicans including Blunt dismissed the gesture as insufficient.

"I do think we've got about a week or 10 days to decide if we can work together on this or not," Blunt said in an interview with the television program "Fox News Sunday."

Biden's sweeping proposal would not only include roads, bridges and other projects but would also address climate change and social services including elder care. Senate Republicans have rejected the plan, arguing for a narrower approach aimed at traditional projects and proposed their own $568 billion plan.

"Our biggest gap is not the money. Our biggest gap is defining what infrastructure is," Blunt said.

"If we get to a definition of infrastructure that the country would have always accepted, that becomes a much narrower space than it appears to be right now," he added.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:27aBitcoin falls 10% to $33,747, ether down 14%
RE
10:15aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY  : President Andrzej Duda of Poland to Visit Turkey
PU
10:14aU.S. Senate Republican sees 7-10 day window for infrastructure deal
RE
09:54aU.S. Senate Republican sees 7-10 day window for infrastructure deal
RE
09:54aU.s. senator blunt says he believes republicans and white house have 'a week or 10 days' to overcome differences on infrastructure - fox news
RE
09:54aBlunt says biggest gap in bipartisan infrastructure talks is not spending levels but definition of what constitutes infrastructure - fox news
RE
09:27aMASAYOSHI SON : Veteran stock picker to join 'Son-chan' on SoftBank board
RE
09:00aAPPLE  : Wall St Week Ahead-U.S. investors look to Europe for next leg of stock gains
RE
08:39aROCK ON : Germany on track for open air gigs, fans at soccer games
RE
08:29aCourt allows Suez Canal to keep holding Ever Given - lawyers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin falls 8.9% to $34,156
2Bitcoin falls 10% to $33,747, ether down 14%
3Veteran stock picker to join 'Son-chan' on SoftBank board
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : CureVac works to boost production capacity ahead of expected vaccine a..

HOT NEWS