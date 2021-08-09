U.S. Senate attempts to complete $1 trillion infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Following months of
negotiation and delay, the U.S. Senate was inching closer on
Monday to finishing a $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill,
with a vote on passage of the bipartisan deal possible by
Tuesday.
The legislation, which sits atop Democratic President Joe
Biden's domestic agenda, cleared an important procedural hurdle
late on Sunday when the Senate voted 69-28 in support of the
provisions contained in the 2,702-page plan.
The Senate also voted 68-29 to limit further debate to a
maximum of 30 hours, setting up a potential vote on passage
early on Tuesday.
It was still unclear whether senators would reach an
agreement on possibly debating more amendments beyond the nearly
two dozen voted on over the past week.
The massive spending bill is popular among many lawmakers
because of the federal dollars it would deliver to their home
states.
It aims to marshal construction projects across the United
States aimed at repairing, expanding and improving roads,
bridges, waterworks and schools, while also expanding high-speed
internet service in underserved areas.
During debate on Sunday, Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez
Masto of Nevada noted the boost for her state's mining industry,
saying new money would strengthen "a critical mineral and
battery supply chain that supplies key components of cellphones
and laptops, electric vehicles, solar panels and more."
The Senate had been scheduled to begin a four-week summer
recess, but instead found itself in session on both Saturday and
Sunday, which saw little more than occasional speeches before
the procedural votes.
Even with passage of the bill this week, senators will still
not be able to go back to their home states or jump onto foreign
trips popular during long recesses.
That is because Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck
Schumer aims to launch immediately into debate of a budget
framework that would provide the outlines for a $3.5 trillion
"human infrastructure" bill that Democrats want to begin
advancing in September.
It would include federal aid for home healthcare for
seniors, along with possible immigration reforms and funding to
address climate change.
Unlike the $1 trillion bill paying for traditional
infrastructure projects, the larger one is not expected to gain
Republican support. That would leave Democrats to pursue it
under a special procedure known as "reconciliation" in which it
could pass with a simple majority, instead of the 60 votes
needed to advance most bills.
The Senate is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans,
with Democrats claiming a majority thanks to Vice President
Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote.
If the $1 trillion bill is approved by the Senate, as
expected, the Democratic-led House of Representatives would
still have to debate and vote on it, sometime after it returns
in late September from its summer break.
